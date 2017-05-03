Things You Need To Know When Stating Personal Bankruptcy

Filing for personal bankruptcy is a significant decision that should not be made lightly. There are many things that you need to know before you do so to make sure that the process has the best possible outcome for you and your family. Keep reading to learn more about the bankruptcy process.

If you are being faced with home foreclosure, wage garnishments or other situations that make it necessary to file for bankruptcy quickly, you may want to explore an emergency filing. Regular bankruptcy filings entail approximately 50 pages of paperwork and one to two weeks for an attorney to pull everything together. In an emergency filing, your attorney can file just the first 2 necessary pages and keep creditors from continuing foreclosure or garnishment proceedings. The rest of the work will be completed afterward.

Be brutally honest when you file for bankruptcy, as hiding assets or liabilities, will only come back to haunt you. Your attorney and trustee should be privy to all information about your finances. Keeping secrets or trying to outsmart everyone is not a wise move.

Be aware that most bankruptcy lawyers will offer a free consultation. Take advantage of that and meet with several of them. If it's handled in 15 minutes or less, if you meet with the assistant instead of the lawyer, or if you're pressured to sign up immediately in person or by phone, go somewhere else.

Remember that certain kinds of debt won't be discharged even after you have filed for bankruptcy. If you have outstanding student loans, owe child or spousal support, a divorce settlement agreement, or unpaid taxes, you will still be liable for these debts. Also, if you forget to list certain debts on your court documents, you won't be able to add them in the future.

Find out the real reason you are filing for bankruptcy. What happened in your life that brought you to this place? What do you need to do to make sure that you can move on? What actions do you need to take before you can be sure that this will never happen again?

Keep your head up. Getting depressed about the situation you are in will not help. Many times, bankruptcy seems like it is going to be bad, but often, it is the best thing you can do at the time. You will have a fresh start and a better financial future, if you learn from your mistakes.

Don't wait too long to file bankruptcy if, you have to go that route. Many debtors spend years trying to deal with debt before they file. You can get free consultations with some attorneys, to find out about bankruptcy and your rights. They can suggest the best time to file, and may provide services like credit management.

A great personal bankruptcy tip is to take care of your monetary problems sooner, rather than later. You can always seek the help of counselors for free if you're worried about your finances. Dealing with bankruptcy when it's a bigger problem is not a situation you really want to be in.

Gambling losses are another thing that must be listed on your application for bankruptcy. Any monies lost twelve months prior to filing must be disclosed. Failure to disclose could cause you to face perjury charges. If you are found guilty, you could face time in jail and dismissal of your petition.

When you file for bankruptcy, remember to include all credit and debit accounts. You should even include those credit cards that do not have a balance. Some people leave these out because they wish to keep these accounts open. In addition, you need to include all the information about any auto loans that you may have.

You can change your Chapter 13 bankruptcy payments in certain situations. While your payment amount will be set up for 3 to 5 years, if there is a change in your situation, you may be able to amend it. A decrease in income, such as, a pay cut, or a sudden increase in expenses, such as, a medical condition, may allow you to amend your monthly payments. You may be able to reduce the payment accordingly, or in some cases, suspend your payment for a certain amount of time.

Before you file for bankruptcy, make sure that you hire the services of an experienced local bankruptcy attorney. Hiring a bankruptcy attorney who's located geographically close to you will mean that you can contact him or her with ease. You will then be able to meet up with your attorney in person, in order to discuss your petition in greater detail.

Do not make the mistake of running up lots of new debt just prior to filing for bankruptcy. The court will take all of your spending into account, including recent debts you've incurred, and the judge may not be willing to waive debts if it appears that you are trying to game the system. Make sure that your spending habits reflect a true desire to change.

If you have to get a new car while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, don't try to get approval for the most expensive car on the market. Your trustee won't approve your plan if it includes a luxury vehicle, and you probably can't afford a high car note anyway. Stick with a reliable, but cheap vehicle, to ensure you can afford your new purchase.

Facing bankruptcy is hard enough in and of itself, therefore, you don't need to go through the process blind and be subject to misguidance and further hardship. We hope this article has shed some light on the better ways of filing, the right people to turn to, and the best solutions for your personal circumstances.