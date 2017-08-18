Avoid Financial Stress By Using These Tips

If you are like most people, you never received instruction on personal finance in school, and your parents probably did not discuss money with you either. After you moved out, you had to muddle along on your own, figuring out on your own how to best manage your personal finances. This article will discuss a few important concepts that you need to know, and will offer a few tips on getting the most out of your money.

To get the most out of your money and your food -stop buying processed foods. Processed foods are simple and convenient, but can be very expensive and nutritionally poor. Try looking at the ingredients list on one of your favorite frozen meals. Then the shop for the ingredients at the store and cook it yourself! You'll have a lot more food than you would have if you had purchased the dinner. Furthermore, you may have spent less money!

Balance your checkbook with a friend. Just as in all things, accountability can have its perks. You are less likely to overspend or make rash purchases you can't really afford if you have to explain that purchase to someone else later. Make a pact with a friend to keep each other accountable and watch your savings grow.

Set up your bank account to transfer a predetermined sum of money from your checking to your savings once a month. You will forget you even have this money or see it as a bill, just like any other expense. Your savings can add up quickly by doing this.

Get a rewards credit card. No-fee reward cards are the best if you need a credit card. Reward cards give you rewards on various things that you typically use such as hotel rooms, airline tickets and store rewards. Be sure you pay the card off every month and pay on time to avoid interest and late fees.

Groceries are essential to purchase during the course of the week, as it should be your mission to limit the amount you spend when you are at the supermarket. One of the ways that you can do this is to ask for a supermarket card, which will give you all of the deals in the store.

To keep your finances in check it is important to avoid going into to debt with credit cards. If you are about to whip out the plastic, say "Hold it!" and take a minute to rethink things. Think about the length of time it will take you to pay it off. Anything you know you cannot pay in full within a month should be avoided.

If you love to watch movies or play video games, rent these instead of purchasing the disc. This will go a long way in reducing the expenses that you have, while giving you the same level of enjoyment. Renting is a great alternative to help save money on all of your entertainment.

A large dead tree that you want to cut down, can be turned into an extra hundred or more dollars, depending on the size of the tree that you are cutting down. Turning the tree into fire wood, that could then be sold for an individual price or a bundle price, would produce income for your personal finances.

Drink water when you are eating out! Some restaurants charge almost $3.00 for a soda or glass of tea! When you're trying to manage your personal finances you just can't afford that! Order water instead. You'll still be able to eat out on occasion but over the long run you'll save a bundle in the cost of drinks alone!

Don't lie to your spouse about your spending. Not only is it bad for your marriage, it'll mess with your finances. For instance, your spouse may be seriously considering buying a new car or taking a trip. Those thoughts could be dashed because of your covert spending. Come clean to minimize the damage.

Sitting down with a financial planner can be a great tool for personal finance. Sometimes budgeting can be overwhelming. They can help you lay out your goals, figure out your expenses and start a savings plan. Make sure you are up front about your finances so that you can get the most from the experience.

Start planning your retirement early. Take advantage of everything your employer offers in terms of pension contributions, and invest as much as possible in an IRA. Don't underestimate the cost of retirement: most people need 70 percent of their current income to live comfortably, and Social Security only covers about 30 percent.

Spending as entertainment is a bad idea. If you charge stuff that you can't afford, like a supercharger, body kit and coil-overs for your boring 10-year-old Honda or a top-of-the-line PC with studio-grade surround speakers and three 24 inch monitors just to spice up your video games, you are crashing straight into unmanageable debt.

Always pay off any outstanding bills for housing or electricity before worrying about paying personal debts back, as the former cannot wait. Try to only borrow from understanding loved ones that have your best interests at heart. Remember these tips and make the most of your income each year, despite what bracket you are in.