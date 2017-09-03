Get Your Individual Financial Resources Under Control Today!

If you are one of the millions living paycheck to paycheck, taking control of your personal finances is absolutely necessary. This may mean learning to live in an entirely different way than you are used to. Follow the advice below to take control of your personal finances and ease the transition to the changes you must make.

Don't spend any money on get rich quick schemes. Many people get suckered by Internet scams. If you execute what you pay to learn, then your profits will increase greatly.

If a credit card is close to its limit, consider transferring portions of the balance to a different card. Having a card that is almost maxed out is a huge blow to your FICO score. Transferring part of the balance will even up the credit you have available on your cards.

One of the things that you can do as a form of additional income is venture to the nearest yard sales in your area. Purchase items for cheap that could be worth something and resell these products online. This can help a lot by adding a couple hundred dollars to your bank account.

Setting the water level in your toilet is a great way to decrease the amount of water that is used for each flush. There are simple blocks that hang inside your tank that will decrease the amount of water that is needed to fill your tank and shut the water flow off.

Don't buy extended warranties on products. If your product already comes with a warranty that is more than likely when something is going to break. Extended warranties are basically just a huge profit making tool for a business. Don't give them more of your money for no reason.

Make sure that you are collecting all of the tax credits to which you are entitled. Look out for the following tax credits: Child Care Credit, Child Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit, Earned Income Credit and Hope Scholarship Credit. Visit the IRS's website for a complete list of tax credits that you may be eligible for.

One sure fire way to save money is to prepare meals at home. Eating out can get expensive, especially when it's done several times a week. In the addition to the cost of the food, there is also the cost of gas (to get to your favorite restaurant) to consider. Eating at home is healthier and will always provide a cost savings as well.

Have 2 different savings accounts; one that you can dip into on a rainy day, and one that is strictly for emergencies. You should also save for specific goals.

Some banks offer great rewards if you are able to refer a customer to their location and they open up an account at a branch. Try to take advantage of this opportunity, as you can add anywhere between 25-100 dollars just for recommending a friend or family member to the bank.

You can still stay on financial track during a bad economy. It's important not to panic. If possible, continue to contribute to your savings, even if it's at a reduced amount. Continue to pay off any credit card debt you have, starting with the lowest balance and working your way to the higher amounts. Staying steady during the hard times can help you come out on top later.

If you have more than one credit card - cut it up. Don't use credit cards to spend money you don't have. This is the easiest way to find yourself waist deep in debt. If you do all of your shopping with cash, you won't be able to spend more than you have.

Use the cheapest paper plates you can buy. You'll save money and a few environmental resources! Place them in paper plate holders or, in a pinch, on top of your regular dishes. You'll still have the benefit of easy cleanup but you will have to pay a lot less over time for a product that always ends up in the trash anyway.

One of the best ways to stretch your budget is to stop smoking cigarettes. Who can afford to pay almost the equivalent of the minimum hourly wage for a pack of cigarettes that you will go through in less than day? Save that money! Stop smoking and you'll save even more money in long term health expenses!

If your employer matches your 401k contributions, maximize your contributions to take advantage of this "free" retirement money. You do not pay taxes on the money you contribute until after you start drawing it as income, so you are actually reducing your tax load in the short term by investing more for the long term.

To find areas where you can save money, track your spending carefully. Get a little notebook to take with you and write down everything you spend. Track cash, check and credit card expenses. Also write down what you spend to pay your bills. This is just like a check ledger. Write down the date, place, purpose and amount. At the end of the month, review your expenses. You will quickly see areas where you are wasting money.

Stick to a monthly budget. This may appear to be common sense, but many people either do not know how to budget, or they just spend money haphazardly every month. By figuring out where your money goes every month, you can make change. You can afford everything, and save for emergencies, and extras in the future.

Try to avoid eating out. It may seem like a good idea to go to McDonalds and order something off the dollar menu, but those things add up. Often it's much cheaper to make a sandwich or cook dinner at home. And whenever you cook, if there is food leftover, save it to have as a meal another time.

Save your pennies--literally. Choose a container, such as a large jar and make it difficult to get into, so you don't rob yourself. Drop all of your pocket change into the container, and when it's full, treat yourself or your family to something fun. Depending on the size of your container, it could be a special day out--or an entire vacation!

Most people need some help in sorting their personal finances at one point or another in their lives and hopefully this article has provided you with valuable tips on how you can do just that, starting today. Personal financial health is vital to happier and less stressful living and with the right advice you can be on your way to it!